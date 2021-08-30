Flood Advisory issued August 30 at 10:59PM MST until August 31 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Maricopa County in south central Arizona…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 200 AM MST.

* At 1059 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Maricopa, Mobile, Highway 238, and Rainbow Valley.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Vekol Wash, Waterman Wash,

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.