Flash Flood Warning issued August 30 at 7:42PM MST until August 30 at 9:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 742 PM MST, Doppler radar continues to indicate showers and

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1

and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Localized amounts up to 3 inches

have fallen on the Tortolita Mountains. Additional rainfall amounts

up to 0.3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Flash flooding of area washes

well downstream is likely.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Tortolita and Dove Mountain.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Big Wash, Indian Well Wash, Canada del Oro, Santa Cruz River,

Chalk Creek, Chirreon Wash and Guild Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.