Flash Flood Warning issued August 30 at 6:33PM MST until August 30 at 8:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 633 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain has ended across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is likely ongoing.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Three Points, Saguaro National Park West and Picture Rocks.

This includes the following Flash Flood Prone Locations…

Manville Rd at Brawley Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.