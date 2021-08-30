Flash Flood Warning issued August 30 at 6:19PM MST until August 30 at 9:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 930 PM MST.

* At 619 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible

in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Tortolita and Dove Mountain.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Big Wash, Indian Well Wash, Canada del Oro, Santa Cruz River,

Chalk Creek, Chirreon Wash and Guild Wash.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.