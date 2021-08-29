Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 7:46PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
At 745 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Roper Lake State Park, or 10 miles southwest of Safford, moving
northwest at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Safford, Thatcher, Roper Lake State Park, Pima, Swift Trail Junction,
Mount Graham and Frye Mesa Dam.
This includes the following highways…
Route 191 between mile markers 102 and 119.
Route 266 between mile markers 105 and 109.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.