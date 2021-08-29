Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 7:46PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 745 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Roper Lake State Park, or 10 miles southwest of Safford, moving

northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Safford, Thatcher, Roper Lake State Park, Pima, Swift Trail Junction,

Mount Graham and Frye Mesa Dam.

This includes the following highways…

Route 191 between mile markers 102 and 119.

Route 266 between mile markers 105 and 109.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.