Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 6:49PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 649 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Casas Adobes, or near Oro Valley, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells, Tortolita,

Catalina Foothills and Catalina State Park.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 243 and 253.

Route 77 between mile markers 72 and 82.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.