Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 6:07PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 6:07PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZNew
At 606 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Superior. This storm was nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Superior, Boyce Thompson Arboretum and Top-Of-The-World.
This includes the following highways…
US Highway 60 between mile markers 223 and 237.
AZ Route 177 between mile markers 165 and 167.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.