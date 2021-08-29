Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 5:32PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
At 530 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles east of Florence, moving northwest at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph, producing areas of blowing dust
reducing visibility between one half and one mile. Penny
size hail also possible.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Blowing dust may rapidly reduce visibility to between one
half and one mile. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs
and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor
objects is possible.
Locations impacted include…
Cactus Forest.
This includes Route 79 between mile markers 118 and 128.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.