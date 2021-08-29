Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 4:46PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 445 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Catalina, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph, heavy rain and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita,

Catalina State Park, Oracle Junction and Dove Mountain.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 234 and 245.

Route 77 between mile markers 77 and 94.

Route 79 between mile markers 92 and 100.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.