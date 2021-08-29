Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 3:53PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 351 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Sells, moving northwest at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph may produce areas of blowing

dust, reducing visibilities between a half and one mile.

Pea size hail is possible.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Blowing dust may reduce visibility while traveling along

Highway 86 to the west of Sells. Gusty winds could knock

down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor

damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Sells, Topawa, Pisinemo, San Isidro, Ali Chukson, Covered Wells, Gu

Oidak, Fresnal, Ak Chin, No:ligk, Comobabi, South Comobabi, Cababi,

San Luis – Sells District, Mountain Village, Artesia, Rincon and Ali

Molina.

This includes Route 86 between mile markers 90 and 127.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.