Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 2:32PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 29 at 2:32PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 231 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15
miles southeast of Pearce-Sunsites, or 28 miles northeast of Bisbee,
moving northwest at 5 to 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Pearce-Sunsites and Sunizona.
This includes the following highways…
Route 181 between mile markers 39 and 42.
Route 191 between mile markers 25 and 48.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.