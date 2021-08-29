Flood Advisory issued August 29 at 9:43PM MST until August 29 at 11:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 943 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain has and occasionally continues to occur due to passing

thunderstorms. This is expected to continue to cause small stream

flooding. Between 1.0 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen over the

last few hours.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Near Safford, Roper Lake State Park, Swift Trail Junction, Frye

Mesa Dam and eastern slopes of Mount Graham.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Ash Creek, Jacobson Creek, Noon Creek, Gila River, Marijilda Wash,

Frye Creek, Stockton Wash, Gibson Creek and Twilight Creek.

Any additional rainfall through 11 pm will result in water levels

remaining elevated in the above mentioned washes and creeks.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.