Special Weather Statement issued August 28 at 6:47PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 645 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles northeast of Picacho, or 16 miles southeast of Coolidge,

moving west at 25 mph. Strong gusty outflow winds to 40 mph will

produce areas of blowing dust that will reduce visibility to below a

mile at times along Interstate 10 near Picacho.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Eloy, Picacho, Picacho Peak State Park and East Chui-Chu.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 206 and 225.

Route 79 between mile markers 98 and 127.

Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 124.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.