Special Weather Statement issued August 28 at 5:12PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 512 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Kearny, or near Hayden, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Kearny, Dudleyville and Kelvin.

This includes the following highways…

Route 77 between mile markers 129 and 134.

Route 177 between mile markers 139 and 158.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.