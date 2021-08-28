Special Weather Statement issued August 28 at 3:49PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 348 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Tubac, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Tubac, Tumacacori and Amado.

This includes Interstate 19 between mile markers 18 and 27.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.