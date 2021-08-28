Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 28 at 8:26PM MST until August 28 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 28 at 8:26PM MST until August 28 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 826 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest
of Hickiwan, or 17 miles southeast of Ajo, and is nearly stationary.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Why, Charco 27,
Gunsight and Kuakatch.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.