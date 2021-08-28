Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 28 at 8:03PM MST until August 28 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 28 at 8:03PM MST until August 28 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 900 PM MST.
* At 803 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest
of Gu Vo, or 20 miles southeast of Ajo, and is nearly stationary.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Gu Vo, Hickiwan, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Why, Charco
27, Gunsight and Kuakatch.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.