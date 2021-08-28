Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 28 at 7:14PM MST until August 28 at 8:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 815 PM MST.

* At 713 PM MST, a group of severe thunderstorms was located 8 miles

south of Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, or 31 miles south of

Ajo, moving southwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Ali Chugk, Pia Oik and

Lukeville.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Damaging winds and frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring

with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of

nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are

close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.