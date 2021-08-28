Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 28 at 5:27PM MST until August 28 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 525 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles north of Saddlebrooke to near Casas Adobes,

moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Marana, Flowing Wells, Saddlebrooke, Avra Valley, Tortolita, Saguaro

National Park West, Picture Rocks, Red Rock, Dove Mountain

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.