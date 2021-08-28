Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 28 at 5:20PM MST until August 28 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 520 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Kearny, or

near Hayden, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Kearny and Dudleyville.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.