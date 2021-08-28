Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 28 at 3:58PM MST until August 28 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 500 PM MST.

* At 356 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sabino

Canyon Recreation Area, or 9 miles northeast of Davis-Monthan Air

Force Base, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing

Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Tortolita, Sabino Canyon

Recreation Area, Catalina State Park, and Catalina Foothills.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.