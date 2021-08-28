Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 28 at 3:33PM MST until August 28 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 332 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located from near Vail to

Saguaro National Park East, or 12 miles east of Davis-Monthan Air

Force Base, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Eastern Tucson, Tanque Verde, Vail, Saguaro National Park East and

Rita Ranch.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.