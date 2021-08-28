Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 28 at 3:13PM MST until August 28 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 400 PM MST.

* At 312 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saguaro

National Park East, or 16 miles east of Davis-Monthan Air Force

Base, moving west at 5 to 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Eastern Tucson, Tanque Verde, Vail, Saguaro National Park East and

Rita Ranch.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.