Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 28 at 3:13PM MST until August 28 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 28 at 3:13PM MST until August 28 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 400 PM MST.
* At 312 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Saguaro
National Park East, or 16 miles east of Davis-Monthan Air Force
Base, moving west at 5 to 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Eastern Tucson, Tanque Verde, Vail, Saguaro National Park East and
Rita Ranch.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.