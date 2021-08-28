Flood Warning issued August 28 at 7:01PM MST until August 28 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Warning issued August 28 at 7:01PM MST until August 28 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Warning for Small stream in…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
Southern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1000 PM MST.
* At 701 PM MST, Gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms fell over the upper reaches of the CDO Basin where
between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain has fallen. Flooding is ongoing
and has recently passed the Rancho Solano gauge and is moving
downstream.
* The flood wave will continue moving downstream and should reach
The Golder Ranch area near and after 8 pm this evening. The high
water will continue downstream to the Santa Cruz River.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Saddlebrooke, Catalina
State Park and Biosphere 2.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.