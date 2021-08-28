Flood Advisory issued August 28 at 4:34PM MST until August 28 at 6:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

West Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

East Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 630 PM MST.

* At 434 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Radar

estimated amounts of rain range from 0.5 inches to 1.5 inches in

the Klondyke area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness and Klondyke.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.