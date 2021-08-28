Flash Flood Warning issued August 28 at 7:41PM MST until August 28 at 9:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 28 at 7:41PM MST until August 28 at 9:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
West Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 930 PM MST.
* At 741 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain along and east of Highway 85 near Organ Pipe National
Monument. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, especially along
washes that drain into the Rio Sonoyta Wash, as well as San
Cristobol and Growler Washes.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and Lukeville.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.