Flash Flood Warning issued August 28 at 6:29PM MST until August 28 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 629 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms over the past few hours have produced between 1 and 2

inches of heavy rain in the Canada del Oro and Sutherland Wash

basins on the western portions of the Catalina Mountains. An

automated rain gage at Samaniego Peak recorded 1.42 inches of rain

with 5 other gages along the CDO receiving at or around an inch of

rain. This will result in flash flooding of several washes that

drain into these main washes through 7 PM MST. Very high flows in

the CDO Wash will persist through midnight.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Oracle, Casas Adobes,

Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina State Park, Catalina Foothills,

Oracle Junction, Biosphere 2 and Dove Mountain.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.