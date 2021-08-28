Flash Flood Warning issued August 28 at 4:58PM MST until August 28 at 5:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 28 at 4:58PM MST until August 28 at 5:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 458 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated very heavy rain south of
Nogales, across the International Border. This rainfall caused rapid
runoff in washes that feed the Nogales Wash as it flows into the
city of Nogales. A significant rise of the Nogales Wash was observed
reaching its banks on an online camera. Although the water has held
steady in the wash or slightly receded, flash flooding of the area
is still likely through 545 PM MST.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Nogales.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.