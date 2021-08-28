Flash Flood Warning issued August 28 at 4:58PM MST until August 28 at 5:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 458 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated very heavy rain south of

Nogales, across the International Border. This rainfall caused rapid

runoff in washes that feed the Nogales Wash as it flows into the

city of Nogales. A significant rise of the Nogales Wash was observed

reaching its banks on an online camera. Although the water has held

steady in the wash or slightly receded, flash flooding of the area

is still likely through 545 PM MST.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Nogales.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.