Flash Flood Warning issued August 28 at 4:56PM MST until August 28 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 28 at 4:56PM MST until August 28 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 456 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms earlier
had produced heavy rainfall, with between 0.7 and 1.5 inches of rain
occurring in the warning area.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De Tucson, Summit and Rita Ranch.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.