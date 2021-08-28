Flash Flood Warning issued August 28 at 4:31PM MST until August 28 at 6:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Eastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 630 PM MST.

* At 431 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen in 30 minutes. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes,

Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Catalina Foothills,

Sabino Canyon Recreation Area and Seven Falls.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.