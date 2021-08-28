Flash Flood Warning issued August 28 at 4:26PM MST until August 28 at 6:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 630 PM MST.
* At 426 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Southeastern Pima County north and northwest
of Arivaca.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.