Flash Flood Warning issued August 28 at 4:26PM MST until August 28 at 6:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 630 PM MST.

* At 426 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Southeastern Pima County north and northwest

of Arivaca.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.