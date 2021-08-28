Flash Flood Warning issued August 28 at 3:57PM MST until August 28 at 5:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued August 28 at 3:57PM MST until August 28 at 5:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southwestern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 545 PM MST.
* At 357 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across and south of Nogales. Between 1 and 1.75 inches
of rain have fallen south of the International Border near Nogales
in 15 to 30 minutes. This rainfall runoff will flow north into the
washes that feed into the Nogales Wash that flow through the city
of Nogales. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Nogales.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.