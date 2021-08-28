Dust Storm Warning issued August 28 at 6:48PM MST until August 28 at 7:30PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Storm Warning for…

Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 730 PM MST.

* At 648 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from 6

miles north of Casa Grande to Arizola to near Arizona City, moving

west at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in

excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Dangerous life-threatening travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 184 and 204.

AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 157 and 178.

AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 163, and near mile marker

166.

Locations impacted include…

Casa Grande, Maricopa, Arizona City, Arizola, Toltec and Stanfield.

Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility

reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If

caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your

foot off the brake.

Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!