Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 5:01PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 457 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm

outflow winds with gusts to 50 mph pushing south through southeast

Graham and southern Greenlee counties into northern Cochise county.

This outflow will likely impact portions of Interstate 10 to the

east of Highway 191 to the New Mexico state line.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Bowie, Roper Lake State Park, Swift Trail Junction, Mount Graham, San

Simon and Frye Mesa Dam.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 346 and 390.

Route 191 between mile markers 88 and 117.

Route 266 between mile markers 105 and 120.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.