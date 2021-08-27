Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 4:50PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 4:50PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZNew
At 449 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Top-Of-The-World, or near Superior. This storm was nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Top-Of-The-World.
This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 229 and 238.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.