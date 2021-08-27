Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 4:40PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 440 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Boyce Thompson Arboretum, or near Superior. This storm was nearly

stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Superior.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 225 and 228.

AZ Route 177 between mile markers 159 and 167.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.