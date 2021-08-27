Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 4:39PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 4:39PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 439 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Saguaro National Park East, or 11 miles east of Davis-Monthan Air
Force Base, moving west at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Tucson, Tanque Verde, Vail and Saguaro National Park East.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.