Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 3:57PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 355 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong

thunderstorms from the Clifton area extending to the west into far

eastern Graham County, moving southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Safford, Clifton, Thatcher, Solomon, Morenci, Safford Regional

Airport, Pima, Duncan, Central, York, Three Way and Guthrie.

This includes the following highways…

Route 70 between mile markers 331 and 378.

Route 75 between mile markers 381 and 398.

Route 78 between mile markers 155 and 174.

Route 191 between mile markers 119 and 185.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.