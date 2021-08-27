Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 2:54PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 254 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Saddlebrooke, or near Catalina, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Biosphere 2 and Oracle Junction.

This includes the following highways…

Route 77 between mile markers 89 and 102.

Route 79 between mile markers 92 and 96.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.