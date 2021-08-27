Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 1:22PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 121 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Sells. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Sells, Ali Chukson, Gu Oidak, Fresnal, No:ligk, Comobabi, South

Comobabi, Cababi, San Luis – Sells District, Artesia, Rincon and Ali

Molina.

This includes Route 86 between mile markers 103 and 124.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.