Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 27 at 1:38PM MST until August 27 at 2:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

New
1:38 pm

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
Western Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 230 PM MST.

* At 137 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of
Arivaca, or 25 miles west of Tubac, moving southwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Sasabe.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

