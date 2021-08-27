Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 27 at 1:38PM MST until August 27 at 2:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 27 at 1:38PM MST until August 27 at 2:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
Western Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 230 PM MST.
* At 137 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of
Arivaca, or 25 miles west of Tubac, moving southwest at 5 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Sasabe.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.