Flood Advisory issued August 27 at 5:04PM MST until August 27 at 8:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued August 27 at 5:04PM MST until August 27 at 8:15PM MST by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
West Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 815 PM MST.
* At 504 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms between Gu Vo and Menengers. This will cause small
stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Gu Vo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Ali Chugk and Pia Oik.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.