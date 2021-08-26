Special Weather Statement issued August 26 at 5:39PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 538 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

San Carlos, or 14 miles east of Globe, moving southeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible. Outflow winds from distant thunderstorms may also

impact the San Carlos area and Highway 70.

Locations impacted include…

San Carlos and Peridot.

This includes AZ Route 70 between mile markers 260 and 271.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.