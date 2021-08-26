Special Weather Statement issued August 26 at 2:49PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 248 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Catalina, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Catalina, Oro Valley, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven,

Catalina State Park, Catalina Foothills, Campo Bonito and Biosphere

2.

This includes Route 77 between mile markers 82 and 87, and between

mile markers 100 and 101.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.