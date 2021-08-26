Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 26 at 4:01PM MST until August 26 at 4:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 445 PM MST.

* At 401 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near San Miguel,

or 16 miles south of Sells, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Topawa, Vamori, Choulic, Coldfields, Fresnal Canyon and South

Komelik.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.