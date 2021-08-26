Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 26 at 3:01PM MST until August 26 at 3:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 301 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of

Vail, or 13 miles northwest of Benson, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Saguaro National Park East and Mescal.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.