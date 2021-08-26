Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 26 at 2:46PM MST until August 26 at 3:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 330 PM MST.

* At 245 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of

Vail, or 13 miles northwest of Benson, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Saguaro National Park East and Mescal.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.