Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 26 at 2:43PM MST until August 26 at 3:30PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 330 PM MST.

* At 243 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mammoth, and

is nearly stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Mammoth.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.