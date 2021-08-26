Flood Advisory issued August 26 at 3:45PM MST until August 26 at 6:45PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 645 PM MST.
* At 345 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms over western slopes of the Catalinas. This will
cause small stream flooding.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Catalina and Catalina State Park.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Sutherland Wash, Stratton Wash and Esperero Wash.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.