Special Weather Statement issued August 24 at 6:44PM MST by NWS Tucson AZ

At 643 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Elgin, or 15 miles northwest of Sierra Vista. This storm was nearly

stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail, along with heavy

rain.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Huachuca City, Elgin, Fort Huachuca and Canelo.

This includes the following highways…

Route 82 near mile marker 41.

Route 83 between mile markers 5 and 26.

Route 90 between mile markers 315 and 317.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.